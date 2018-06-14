O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 308.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,495,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,692,000 after acquiring an additional 54,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,657. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $183.42 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.67, for a total value of $222,670.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,253.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Wilson purchased 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $216.46 per share, for a total transaction of $99,571.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,571.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,460 shares of company stock worth $535,902. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HII. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $328.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

