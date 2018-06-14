Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) PT Lowered to $259.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $301.00 to $259.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 22nd. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HII. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America set a $335.00 price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.33.

Shares of HII traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.95. The stock had a trading volume of 264,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $183.42 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $220.98 per share, for a total transaction of $220,980.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 6,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,733.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Wilson acquired 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $216.46 per share, for a total transaction of $99,571.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,571.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,460 shares of company stock worth $535,902 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 6,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

