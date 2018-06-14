BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Husky Energy (HUSKF) to “Buy”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, May 30th. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Husky Energy stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Husky Energy has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $16.33.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

