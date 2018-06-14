Hutchinson Capital Management CA Has $9.40 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,234 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises about 2.7% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. KHP Capital LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $116.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,392,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $126.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 98.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $114.99 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.65.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total value of $10,364,316.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 524,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,629,262.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total transaction of $121,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

