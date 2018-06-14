HyperStake (CRYPTO:HYP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.92 Million

HyperStake (CURRENCY:HYP) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 1:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last seven days, HyperStake has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperStake has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $825.00 worth of HyperStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperStake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and BX Thailand.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00254437 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000597 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008197 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008208 BTC.

About HyperStake

HyperStake is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. HyperStake’s total supply is 1,250,157,405 coins. HyperStake’s official Twitter account is @hyperstake and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperStake is /r/hyperstake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperStake is hyperstake.io.

Buying and Selling HyperStake

HyperStake can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperStake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

