NEX Group PLC (NXG) Announces Dividend of GBX 7.65

NEX Group PLC (LON:NXG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.65 ($0.10) per share on Friday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This is a boost from NEX Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NEX Group stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,041 ($13.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,000. NEX Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5.63 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 690.25 ($9.19).

Get NEX Group alerts:

In other news, insider Ken Pigaga sold 21,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 999 ($13.30), for a total transaction of £218,830.95 ($291,347.29).

A number of analysts have commented on NXG shares. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NEX Group in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 679 ($9.04) price target on shares of NEX Group in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NEX Group in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of NEX Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.65) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NEX Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 682.38 ($9.09).

NEX Group Company Profile

NEX Group plc delivers pricing, analytics, index, and regulatory reporting solutions to various clients worldwide. The company operates through NEX Markets, NEX Optimisation, and NEX Group and other segments. Its pricing and analytics services provide various products in foreign exchange (FX), such as EBS Ticker and EBS Rates real-time feeds, EBS non-deliverable forwards, and Premium FX Feed, a proprietary direct feed of live and streaming prices derived from a selected range of sources, as well as FX Currency Options TFS-ICAP; BrokerTec European Repo and RepoPX data services in money markets; fixed income data services through various electronic platforms; and CFETS-NEX, which offers real-time, end-of-day, and historical market data from onshore China interdealer brokers.

Receive News & Ratings for NEX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.