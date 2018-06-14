McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 20.5% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $322,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 493,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,643,000 after purchasing an additional 45,928 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $13,981,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 868 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $123,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on McKesson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $160.00 price target on McKesson and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.91.

McKesson opened at $149.52 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $178.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.07). McKesson had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $51.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products; and provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

