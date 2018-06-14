Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Stake Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 target price on Air Products & Chemicals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.41.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals opened at $166.09 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $175.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 13.13%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.73%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

