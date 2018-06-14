IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 108,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 51,670 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,673,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,880,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 39,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 6,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $473,383.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,371.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brik V. Eyre sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $1,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,706 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of BAX opened at $74.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $75.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

