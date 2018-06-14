IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) by 509.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Loxo Oncology were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOXO. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loxo Oncology by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000.

In other Loxo Oncology news, CEO Joshua H. Bilenker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total transaction of $1,966,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,939,941.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Burstein sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total value of $223,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,864 shares of company stock worth $7,525,134 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOXO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Loxo Oncology in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Loxo Oncology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cann initiated coverage on Loxo Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Loxo Oncology in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.40.

Loxo Oncology traded up $0.31, hitting $181.29, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 12,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,121. Loxo Oncology Inc has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 2.45.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. equities analysts predict that Loxo Oncology Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

