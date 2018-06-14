CVS Health Corp (CVS) Holdings Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,547 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in CVS Health by 7,225.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,871,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $498,159,000 after buying an additional 6,777,364 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1,342.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,081,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $513,406,000 after buying an additional 6,590,370 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 8,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,757,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 3,714,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,013,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,355,536,000 after buying an additional 3,016,972 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,243,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director C David Brown II bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $619,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,276,611.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Loop Capital set a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

Shares of CVS Health traded up $0.24, hitting $68.65, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,757,970. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

