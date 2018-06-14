Sierra Monitor (SRMC) versus Image Sensing Systems (ISNS) Critical Comparison

Sierra Monitor (OTCMKTS: SRMC) and Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Image Sensing Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 45.5% of Sierra Monitor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Image Sensing Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sierra Monitor and Image Sensing Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Monitor $19.77 million 0.75 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A Image Sensing Systems $14.52 million 1.47 $2.07 million N/A N/A

Image Sensing Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sierra Monitor.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Monitor and Image Sensing Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Monitor -0.95% -0.59% -0.48% Image Sensing Systems 12.90% 25.87% 19.97%

Risk & Volatility

Sierra Monitor has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Image Sensing Systems has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sierra Monitor and Image Sensing Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Monitor 0 0 0 0 N/A Image Sensing Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Sierra Monitor pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Image Sensing Systems does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Image Sensing Systems beats Sierra Monitor on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sierra Monitor Company Profile

Sierra Monitor Corporation provides industrial Internet of things solutions that connect and protect infrastructure assets to the industrial and commercial facilities management market in the United States and internationally. It offers FieldServer family of protocol gateways, routers, and network explorers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers to enable local and remote monitoring and control of assets and facilities; and Sentry IT flame and gas detection solutions used by industrial and commercial facilities managers to protect their personnel and assets. The company sells its solutions to telecommunication companies and their suppliers. Sierra Monitor Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure. The company provides its video and radar processing products for use in traffic applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. It markets and sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

