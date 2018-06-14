imbrex (REX) Price Reaches $0.17

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. In the last seven days, imbrex has traded down 54.1% against the dollar. One imbrex token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002670 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $0.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003557 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00019054 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000664 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00602292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00223886 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00043388 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00093937 BTC.

About imbrex

imbrex launched on September 26th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS.

Buying and Selling imbrex

imbrex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

