Impax Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Impax Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.13.

WEC Energy Group traded up $0.32, reaching $59.43, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 118,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,041. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $70.09.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5525 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.38%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $103,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

