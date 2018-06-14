Impax Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (CSX)

Impax Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $109,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $123,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $157,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James M. Foote purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.91 per share, with a total value of $299,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CSX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CSX from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.48.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.03, hitting $66.10, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $47.99 and a 12 month high of $67.69.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 50.85%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

