Impax Asset Management LLC Has $377,000 Holdings in Progressive Corp (PGR)

Impax Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 292,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,489,000 after acquiring an additional 42,107 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Progressive by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Progressive by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 113,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Progressive to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $121,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at $853,105.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $726,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 376,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,781,119.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,600 shares of company stock worth $2,276,224. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.87. 150,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $43.47 and a 52 week high of $64.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 6.75%. analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

