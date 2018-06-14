Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Imperial Capital from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 30th, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.61% from the company’s previous close. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Mammoth Energy Services’ Q2 2018 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

TUSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Tudor Pickering lowered Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Johnson Rice upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.42). Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $494.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 559.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Mammoth Energy Services will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,384,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 271.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,737,000 after buying an additional 404,318 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

