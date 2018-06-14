Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co Raised by Analyst (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital increased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 5th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now forecasts that the airline will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Edward Jones raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.95.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $51.35 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $49.76 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 819.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the airline’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Southwest Airlines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.