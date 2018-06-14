Independent Bank (IBCP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

IBCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th.

In other news, insider David C. Reglin sold 1,824 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $44,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,905.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert N. Shuster sold 1,447 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $35,596.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,544.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,095 shares of company stock valued at $124,607. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 541,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 267,084 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 56.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 585,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 212,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,199,000 after acquiring an additional 160,154 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 458,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 135,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 993,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after acquiring an additional 109,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

IBCP stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $601.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

Independent Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback 500% of shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

