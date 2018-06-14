Informa (LON:INF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 29th.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INF. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 855 ($11.38) to GBX 900 ($11.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.25) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 825 ($10.98) to GBX 800 ($10.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Informa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 822.42 ($10.95).

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of LON INF traded up GBX 14.80 ($0.20) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 834.60 ($11.11). The stock had a trading volume of 97,754,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 624.50 ($8.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 773 ($10.29).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.