InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Major Shareholder Meridian Ohc Partners, Lp Buys 5,000 Shares

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) major shareholder Meridian Ohc Partners, Lp acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Meridian Ohc Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 17th, Meridian Ohc Partners, Lp acquired 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $14,500.00.

On Thursday, May 10th, Meridian Ohc Partners, Lp acquired 8,493 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $22,081.80.

On Monday, May 14th, Meridian Ohc Partners, Lp acquired 40,548 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $111,912.48.

On Friday, March 16th, Meridian Ohc Partners, Lp acquired 20,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00.

InfuSystem traded down $0.05, hitting $3.05, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 187,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,348. InfuSystem Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. InfuSystem had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter.

InfuSystem announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFU. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 3.4% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 2,126,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,513,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 30,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 22.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

