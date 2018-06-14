ING Groep (INGA) Given a €17.75 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €17.75 ($20.64) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INGA. Cfra set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.63 ($19.34).

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of ING Groep traded up €0.21 ($0.24), reaching €14.35 ($16.69), during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 27,950,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,760,000. ING Groep has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.41).

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.