ING Groep NV Increases Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 290,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 221,034 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,763,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 392,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDCO. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.03.

Shares of Patterson Companies traded up $0.03, reaching $22.33, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Patterson Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

