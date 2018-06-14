3,155 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $1,084,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,055,000 after purchasing an additional 38,274 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 93,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 261,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNFP. Hovde Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. FIG Partners raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners traded up $0.15, hitting $65.50, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 573,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $69.95.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $218.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $189,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,836.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 900 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $61,551.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,035.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,900 shares of company stock worth $1,956,311 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.