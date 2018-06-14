ING Groep NV Has $254,000 Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,960 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors traded up $0.29, reaching $30.01, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 468,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.56. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $132.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.46 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 80.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 64.49%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At December 31, 2017, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 204 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

