Insider Buying: Biostage Inc (BSTG) President Purchases 22,650 Shares of Stock

Biostage Inc (OTCMKTS:BSTG) President Hong Yu bought 22,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $86,523.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BSTG stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.51. 19,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,641. Biostage Inc has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter.

Biostage Company Profile

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. It is developing bioengineered organ implants, which addresses the damage of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma, or congenital abnormalities.

