Insider Buying: Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (THRG) Insider Purchases £740.46 in Stock

Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (LON:THRG) insider Simon Beart acquired 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 574 ($7.64) per share, with a total value of £740.46 ($985.83).

Simon Beart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 10th, Simon Beart acquired 140 shares of Blackrock Throgmorton Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 529 ($7.04) per share, with a total value of £740.60 ($986.02).

On Wednesday, April 11th, Simon Beart acquired 144 shares of Blackrock Throgmorton Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.86) per share, with a total value of £741.60 ($987.35).

On Friday, March 23rd, Simon Beart acquired 4,939 shares of Blackrock Throgmorton Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.32) per share, with a total value of £23,460.25 ($31,234.52).

Shares of Blackrock Throgmorton Trust opened at GBX 568 ($7.56) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 372.50 ($4.96) and a one year high of GBX 497 ($6.62).

About Blackrock Throgmorton Trust

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is an investment trust. The Company is engaged in portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth and an attractive total return by investing primarily in the United Kingdom smaller companies and mid-capitalization companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

