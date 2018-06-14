Insider Buying: CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) CFO Purchases 3,500 Shares of Stock

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) CFO Matthew Eckl purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $20,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CECE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,836. The firm has a market cap of $219.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. CECO Environmental Corp. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $74.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.00 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.10%. equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 11.7% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,287,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after buying an additional 447,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,362,000 after buying an additional 116,601 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,304,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after buying an additional 530,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,039,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 95,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 5.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,291,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 65,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

