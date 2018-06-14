Insider Buying: Community Health Systems (CYH) Director Buys 5,655 Shares of Stock

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Director Michael Dinkins acquired 5,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $24,995.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:CYH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.28. 1,167,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.60. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -19.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 15.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 991,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 29,086 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,057,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,375,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,207,000 after purchasing an additional 547,371 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 885.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 75,920 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.87.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

