Insider Buying: First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A (FCNCA) Major Shareholder Acquires $38,500.00 in Stock

First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FCNCA) major shareholder Claire H. Bristow bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $385.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,408,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A traded down $1.08, hitting $433.56, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,350. First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A has a fifty-two week low of $323.74 and a fifty-two week high of $463.44. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $8.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,562,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

