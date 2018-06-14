Insider Buying: National Grid plc (NG) Insider Purchases £147.96 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider John Pettigrew purchased 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.94) per share, with a total value of £147.96 ($196.99).

Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 831.60 ($11.07) on Thursday. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of GBX 733 ($9.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,097 ($14.61).

Get National Grid alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a GBX 30.44 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous dividend of $15.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 970 ($12.91) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 870 ($11.58) price objective on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Societe Generale set a GBX 921 ($12.26) price objective on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 933.56 ($12.43).

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and US Regulated segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead line; 1,500 kilometers of underground cable; and 342 substations located in England and Wales.

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.