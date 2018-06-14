Insider Selling: Brink’s (BCO) Insider Sells 4,625 Shares of Stock

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) insider Michael F. Beech sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $363,848.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brink’s traded up $0.85, hitting $79.30, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.79. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $88.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.83 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Brink’s from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brink’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,009,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $4,329,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1,784.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 107,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 101,395 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

