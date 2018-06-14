KEMET Co. (KEM) Insider Charles C. Meeks, Jr. Sells 15,000 Shares

KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) insider Charles C. Meeks, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $306,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,597.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of KEMET opened at $23.88 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. KEMET Co. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 3.75.

Get KEMET alerts:

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.72 million. KEMET had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that KEMET Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEM shares. ValuEngine cut KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KEMET in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KEMET in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KEMET in the first quarter worth about $143,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of KEMET in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of KEMET by 59.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide and the TOKIN brand in Japan and Korea. The company operates through three segments: Solid Capacitors; Film and Electrolytics; and Electro-magnetic, Sensors & Actuators.

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.