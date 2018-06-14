Insider Selling: Mantech International Corp (MANT) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $218,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Mantech International stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,835. Mantech International Corp has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.13 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. equities analysts expect that Mantech International Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Mantech International during the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Mantech International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Mantech International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in Mantech International during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Mantech International to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Mantech International from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mantech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

