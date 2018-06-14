Strauss Zelnick Sells 40,000 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $4,531,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Strauss Zelnick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 4th, Strauss Zelnick sold 252,197 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $24,117,599.11.

TTWO opened at $118.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $70.39 and a fifty-two week high of $129.25.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.59 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 24.72%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Wedbush raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 143.6% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; offering downloadable episodes, and content and virtual currency; and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

