Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Insider Leigh M. Harlan Sells 4,046 Shares

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) insider Leigh M. Harlan sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total value of $521,974.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,263.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TIF stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $135.39. The company had a trading volume of 46,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,257. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $137.97.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Tiffany & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIF. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TIF shares. Loop Capital raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, March 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.55.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

