Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) Insider Sells $1,296,150.00 in Stock

Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 15,000 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,296,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,409.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Torchmark stock opened at $84.34 on Thursday. Torchmark Co. has a 12 month low of $74.48 and a 12 month high of $93.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Torchmark had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 35.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Torchmark Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Torchmark in the fourth quarter valued at $5,297,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Torchmark by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 95,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Torchmark in the fourth quarter valued at $1,215,000. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in Torchmark in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Torchmark by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,738,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,992,000 after buying an additional 131,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Torchmark from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Torchmark in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Torchmark in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Torchmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

