Insider Selling: Travelzoo (TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells 24,034 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 24,034 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $436,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 14th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 69,758 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $1,264,712.54.

On Friday, June 1st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 17,248 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $303,219.84.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 77,742 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,379,920.50.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 95,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $1,419,300.00.

On Wednesday, May 2nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 13,964 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $182,928.40.

On Friday, May 4th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $262,000.00.

On Friday, April 27th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 160,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $1,646,730.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,489. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $226.18 million, a PE ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $30.88 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Travelzoo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase 500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company's publications and products include Travelzoo Websites; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

