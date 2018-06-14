Insider Buying: Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Major Shareholder Buys 25,100 Shares of Stock

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) major shareholder Air T. Inc acquired 25,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $40,411.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Insignia Systems traded down $0.01, hitting $1.77, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,730. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insignia Systems stock. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its position in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Insignia Systems worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Insignia Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc develops and markets in-store advertising products, programs, and services to retailers and consumer packaged goods manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company's primary product is the Point-Of-Purchase Services in-store marketing program that allows manufacturers to deliver product information to consumers at the point-of-purchase, and to leverage the local retailer brand and store-specific prices.

