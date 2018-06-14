4,050 Shares in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) Purchased by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,193.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000.

Park Hotels & Resorts traded up $0.50, reaching $30.65, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 71,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,690. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.87%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Abram Sparks sold 12,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $384,635.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,828.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.92 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 55 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms located in prime United States and international markets with high barriers to entry.

