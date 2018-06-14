Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,234 Shares of Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,234 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.59% of Integrated Device Technology worth $64,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Integrated Device Technology news, VP Mario Montana sold 7,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $243,874.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris Allexandre sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $102,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,809.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,307 shares of company stock worth $5,126,761. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDTI. Cowen set a $37.00 price target on shares of Integrated Device Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

Shares of Integrated Device Technology traded up $0.41, hitting $34.70, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 342,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.86. Integrated Device Technology has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $34.75.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.20 million. Integrated Device Technology had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Integrated Device Technology will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-things end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer, and Industrial.

