Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st.

Interactive Brokers Group opened at $71.09 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. TheStreet downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.63.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

