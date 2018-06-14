Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP) Insider Philip Keller Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) insider Philip Keller sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,143 ($15.22), for a total value of £1,714,500 ($2,282,652.11).

Philip Keller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 1st, Philip Keller sold 148,783 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.51), for a total value of £1,733,321.95 ($2,307,711.29).

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group opened at GBX 1,147 ($15.27) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 694.50 ($9.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,204 ($16.03).

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 79.30 ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 59.40 ($0.79) by GBX 19.90 ($0.26). Intermediate Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 32.73%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This is an increase from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a yield of 1.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICP. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.31) to GBX 1,215 ($16.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,445 ($19.24) to GBX 1,506 ($20.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.64) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,222 ($16.27)) on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,350 ($17.97) to GBX 1,440 ($19.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intermediate Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,244 ($16.56).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in growth capital, reinvestment, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

