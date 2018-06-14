Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 5th.

According to Zacks, “Interpublic’s digital capabilities, diversified business model and geographic reach offer a distinctive competitive advantage. Interpublic continues to look for strategic investments and buyouts to expand in high-growth regions and key world markets. The company’s efforts in reducing costs, continuous margin improvement, encouraging balance sheet and better capital structure should improve its profitability. Interpublic also outperformed the industry in the six three months. However, Interpublic is likely to be stifled by the renegotiated deals and restrictions imposed on trade with other European Union members post the Brexit referendum, lowering its productivity. Stiff competition and concentration risks act as other major headwinds.”

IPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $26.01. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 33,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $810,787.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 8,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $201,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. NYL Investors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

