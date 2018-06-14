Intevac, Inc. (IVAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IVAC shares. TheStreet lowered Intevac from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Noble Financial downgraded Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Maxim Group downgraded Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th.

Intevac traded down $0.03, hitting $4.85, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 162,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,902. The firm has a market cap of $108.45 million, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.81. Intevac has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $14.00.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Intevac will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder April Fund Ltd. 21 purchased 222,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $1,363,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 506,749 shares of company stock worth $2,890,932 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,447,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intevac by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 64,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Intevac by 243.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering, etch and deposition, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, spares, and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation support services.

