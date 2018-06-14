Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITCI. BidaskClub raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Sunday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

Intra-Cellular Therapies traded down $0.56, reaching $22.84, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 242,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,723. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 27.67% and a negative net margin of 39,745.53%. equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

