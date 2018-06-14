Intuit (INTU) Stock Rating Lowered by First Analysis

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was downgraded by research analysts at First Analysis from an “equal” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $143.00. First Analysis’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 23.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Intuit from $186.60 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $166.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.29.

Intuit traded up $1.29, hitting $209.08, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,222. Intuit has a 12 month low of $130.26 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 79.36% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,941 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.50, for a total transaction of $770,465.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total value of $19,692,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 431,608 shares of company stock valued at $82,037,702. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 158.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

