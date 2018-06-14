InvestFeed (IFT) Price Tops $0.0388 on Exchanges

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, InvestFeed has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One InvestFeed token can now be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000583 BTC on exchanges including Gatecoin, Cryptopia, HitBTC and CoinExchange. InvestFeed has a total market capitalization of $7.43 million and approximately $16,805.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get InvestFeed alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003633 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019463 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000683 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00617783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00224439 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00046016 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00096136 BTC.

About InvestFeed

InvestFeed launched on July 14th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. InvestFeed’s official website is www.investfeed.com. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here.

InvestFeed Token Trading

InvestFeed can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Gatecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestFeed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestFeed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InvestFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestFeed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.