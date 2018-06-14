Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vonovia (VNA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vonovia (ETR: VNA):

6/6/2018 – Vonovia was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/6/2018 – Vonovia was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2018 – Vonovia was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2018 – Vonovia was given a new €46.00 ($53.49) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2018 – Vonovia was given a new €46.00 ($53.49) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Vonovia was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Vonovia was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2018 – Vonovia was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2018 – Vonovia was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2018 – Vonovia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/3/2018 – Vonovia was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2018 – Vonovia was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2018 – Vonovia was given a new €47.50 ($55.23) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2018 – Vonovia was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2018 – Vonovia was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2018 – Vonovia was given a new €46.00 ($53.49) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2018 – Vonovia was given a new €44.50 ($51.74) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2018 – Vonovia was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

VNA opened at €40.23 ($46.78) on Thursday. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €32.29 ($37.55) and a 1-year high of €42.68 ($49.63).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

