Jones Lang LaSalle Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 666 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,010% compared to the average volume of 60 call options.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Greg O’brien sold 10,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total transaction of $1,752,285.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Ohringer sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.49, for a total transaction of $42,015.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,028.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $169.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.63.

Jones Lang LaSalle traded up $0.61, hitting $170.50, on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 207,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,447. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $115.71 and a 52 week high of $178.75.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Jones Lang LaSalle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

